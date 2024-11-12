Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' set for theatrical re-release

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's Kal Ho Naa Ho is all set to re-release.

On Tuesday, Dharma Productions took to Instagram and announced the re-release of the film on November 15.

"'Laal ab sabke dil ka haal hai', hone wala ab kamaal hai! #KalHoNaaHo re-releasing in cinemas on 15th November at @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies!," the post read.

The update has left moviegoers extremely excited yet nostalgic.

"Yaaay....can't wait to see it again," a social media user commented.

"One of the best films made in Hindi cinema," another user wrote.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Kal Ho Naa Ho is still remembered and loved by people -- especially for actors' emotional performances, songs and dialogues. Who can forget Shah Rukh's confession: "I love you very much Naina" while reading from a blank diary?