Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan grosses $16million, emerges as No.1 Indian film in Middle East

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has achieved a remarkable feat in the Middle East. The Atlee directorial has become the first Indian film to cross $16 million (Dh 58,768,240.00) in the Middle East market.

The production house, Yash Raj Films, has announced the superhit news on X (formerly Twitter). YRF, who has the International release rights for Jawan, said, “#Jawan becomes the first film to cross $16 Million in the Middle East emerging as the #1 Indian Film. A YRF Release in international markets.”

Along with the announcement note, YRF has shared a poster of Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Azad, in the film. The text on the poster read, “Emerges #1 Indian film in the Middle East and becomes the first Indian film to cross $16 million.”

The makers of Jawan have also released a list of theatres where people can “experience the madness” in the Middle East. The film has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Jawan has also become the “highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema (original language)”. The SRK starrer has minted INR 1,068.58 crore (Dh470,708,701.85).

Not to forget, Jawan’s trailer was showcased at the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa. Shah Rukh Khan also gave an electrifying performance in the Emirates.

Jawan was released on September 7 (worldwide). The film also features south superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone was also part of the movie. She played the role of Aishwarya, Vikram Rathore’s (SRK) wife in the film. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.

Jawan was made on an estimated budget of INR 300 crore (Dh132,370,715). At an event in Mumbai last month, director Atlee had recalled the challenges faced during the COVID era when even an INR 30-40 crore (Dh132,370,71 to Dh17,649,428) (film was a tough sell. He said, “I narrated the film on a Zoom call during Covid times. I know theatrical footfall was going down and people were not ready to greenlight even a 30-40 crore film. I know because I am also a producer. But sir [Shah Rukh Khan] greenlighted a INR 300 crore film when everyone was skeptical. But we didn’t stop at Rs 300 cr. We went more. We made a blockbuster in three days and now, we are flying.”

Next up, Shah Rukh Khan has Dunki in the pipeline.

