Shah Rukh Khan unveils new poster of 'Dunki'

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 9:19 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday evening unveiled a new poster of his upcoming comedy-drama film 'Dunki'.

Taking to social media platforms, SRK dropped the poster which he captioned, "Dunki, apne RISHTE peeche chhod aate hain... Ek din wahi RISHTE, unhe ghar wapas kheench laate hain. 2 days to go for #Dunki."

The new poster features SRK's character Hardy along with Taapsee's character Mannu and actor Vikram Kochhar's character facing their back at the camera.

Soon after SRK dropped the new poster, his friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Im Confirmed Dunki Will Be Masterpiece," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Can't wait now."

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also star Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Recently, during a promotional event in Dubai, SRK heaped praises on his co-star Vicky Kaushal.

Shah Rukh said "Vicky Kaushal is a great friend. I feel he is one of the finest actors I have worked with. And jab aap Dunki mein Vicky Kaushal ko dekheinge toh aapko bohat pyaar aaega unpar. He has done well and I got a lot to learn from him."

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer titled 'Dunki: Drop 4' which offers a peek into the world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train sets the tone for the adventure that lies ahead.

The video introduces the whimsical characters, starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends--Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli--all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

'Dunki' is all set to hit theatres on December 21.

