Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Mumbai airport after Italy trip

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 2:58 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family returned to Mumbai after a short break in Italy on Monday morning.

Khan, his wife, Gauri Khan, and children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport. The Jawan star’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, was also seen at the airport.

Suhana, who made her debut with Netflix movie Archies last year, had dropped some photos on Instagram from her time in Italy a day earlier.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.

The actor will reportedly soon begin shooting for upcoming film King.

Recently, a video of Khan went viral on social media, which saw the film's script lying on the table beside him. The movie is also reported to star Khan’s daughter, actor Suhana.