Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Mumbai airport after Italy trip

The case follows calls by BTS fans to better protect the group against malicious rumours amid an ongoing internal dispute with a sub-label
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family returned to Mumbai after a short break in Italy on Monday morning.
Khan, his wife, Gauri Khan, and children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport. The Jawan star’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, was also seen at the airport.
Suhana, who made her debut with Netflix movie Archies last year, had dropped some photos on Instagram from her time in Italy a day earlier.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.
The actor will reportedly soon begin shooting for upcoming film King.
Recently, a video of Khan went viral on social media, which saw the film's script lying on the table beside him. The movie is also reported to star Khan’s daughter, actor Suhana.
King will reportedly be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, whose credits include Jaane Jaan and Badla.
Italy remains a popular spot for celebrity travel. Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently vacationed there with their daughter, Raha.
The couple, who married in 2022, was spotted at the airport in Mumbai on Monday.
ALSO READ:
The case follows calls by BTS fans to better protect the group against malicious rumours amid an ongoing internal dispute with a sub-label
The filmmaker also assured fans that they would hope for an exciting collaboration in the future
The legendary mystic singer, Abida Parveen, returns to the UAE, this time teaming up with the Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam for 'Symphony of Stars' on Saturday, June 1, at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi
The actor returns to the franchise for a new film which would focus on rebuilding the 'New Jedi Order'
Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities around the country
Directed by Richard Lagravenese and written by Carrie Solomon,
Dario Cecchini, legendary butcher from Tuscany, reflects on his heritage, techniques, new Dubai venture and mastering the meat
'Maharaj' also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey