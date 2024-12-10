Shah Rukh Khan cheers for Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John'

The trailer for Varun Dhawan's upcoming thriller film Baby John dropped on December 9, creating a buzz across the film industry and social media. The action-packed trailer, which gives audiences a sneak peek into the high-stakes thriller, has caught the attention of Bollywood's biggest stars, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was quick to share his thoughts on the trailer.

Taking to his official social media handle, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his excitement over the trailer, writing, "What an exciting trailer. Well done, really looking forward to seeing the film. @kalees_dir your #BabyJohn is everything like you. Energetic and full of action. @Atlee_dir go forth and conquer now as a producer. Love you. @Varun_dvn I am so happy to see you like this, all tough. @bindasbhidu deadly, you look Jaggu da... @keerthyofficial #WamiqaGabbi all the best... A complete package, wishing goodness to the whole team."

Varun Dhawan, who plays the titular role of 'Baby John,' responded warmly to Shah Rukh Khan's kind words, expressing his gratitude, "Thank you, @iamsrk sir for your kind words and support for #BabyJohn. Your encouragement is fuel for every artist. Hope to make you proud, bade bhaiya (big brother)."

Shah Rukh Khan's praise comes as no surprise, especially considering his recent collaboration with Baby John's director Atlee, who helmed the record-shattering film Jawan in 2023.