Shabana Azmi celebrates Honey Irani's birthday with throwback pic

Mumbai: Actor Shabana Azmi (Photo by PTI)

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 9:28 AM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 9:29 AM

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi recently joined her family to celebrate the birthday of Honey Irani, the first wife of her husband, Javed Akhtar.

Taking to her Instagram, Azmi shared a throwback picture from the celebration, expressing her warm wishes for Irani.

Along with the picture, Azmi captioned the picture with, "Happy family on Honey's last birthday."

Meanwhile, a docu-series about the legendary screenwriting duo, Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, was recently released.