Selena Gomez attacked over deleted viral video

When pop stars get into politics, it’s bound to be a messy affair.

The Heart Wants What It Wants hitmaker Selena Gomez recently posted a video of herself on social media breaking down over US President Donald Trump's tough stance on illegal immigrants (in case you’ve been living under a rock, he wants them deported and isn’t afraid of a crackdown). While fans hummed and hawed over her video, another pop star took umbridge to her reaction.

Lana Del Rey, of Young and Beautiful fame, lashed out at Gomez even after her Instagram Story had been deleted, saying: "You should pack your bags and go back to Mexico. Take your abuela (grandmother) with you.”

Del Ray has been an avid supporter of Trump’s political slogan 'Make America Great Again'.

In the now-deleted clip, Gomez said tearing up, "I just wanted to say that I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise."

She also wrote in the video, "I'm sorry" along with a Mexican flag.

Netizens were quick to point out that as an American, the Mexican illegal immigrants were not ‘her people’.