Sean 'Diddy' Combs sexually assaulted 10-year-old boy, lawsuit claims

Photo: AFP

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in 2005, according to a new lawsuit that joins more than two dozen others accusing the music mogul of sexual misconduct.

The civil lawsuit was one of two filed on Monday in a New York state court in Manhattan by Tony Buzbee, a lawyer who says he represents more than 150 victims of Combs' abuse, and has filed at least 17 lawsuits.

In Monday's second lawsuit, another male accuser said he was a 17-year-old auditioning for the reality TV show "Making the Band" when Combs and a bodyguard sexually assaulted him in 2008.

"The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth," Combs' lawyers said in a statement resembling those issued after earlier Buzbee lawsuits. "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor."

Combs, 54, has also pleaded not guilty to criminal sex trafficking charges in federal court in Manhattan, where he faces felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Federal prosecutors have accused the Bad Boy record label founder of coercing men, women and children into sex acts without their consent, bribing and intimidating them into keeping quiet, and employing his staff to cover up his crimes.

Combs has been held for six weeks in a Brooklyn jail after being denied bail twice, and is appealing his detention.

In the complaint involving the 10-year-old, the California plaintiff known as John Doe said he was an aspiring actor and rapper when a consultant whom his parents had hired arranged an "audition" with Combs at a New York hotel.