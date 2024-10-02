Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team to appeal his release after second bail denied

Sean "Diddy" Combs (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 10:35 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 10:42 AM

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorney plans to file an appeal to get him released from prison, according to court documents obtained by People on Monday.

Combs' lawyer, Alexandra Shapiro, filed a notice on Monday stating their intent to appeal, after Combs was denied bail twice. A source close to Combs told People that the official appeal brief will be submitted soon.

The music mogul was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on September 16 at 8.25pm. The next day, a 14-page indictment was unsealed, revealing the charges against him. He is accused of allegedly organising several "freak offs", which prosecutors described as "elaborate and produced sex performances." He also allegedly drugged and assaulted his victims.

On September 18, Combs was denied bail for the second time and is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky, who denied his bail on September 17, cited concerns about his alleged "substance abuse and what seems like anger issues.I don't know that you can trust yourself not to harm others," she said.

According to People, Combs is reportedly no longer on suicide watch.