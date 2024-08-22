Dubai: Emirati star Sara Al Madani reveals kidnapping plot involving son, former maid

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 12:40 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 1:00 PM

Sara Al Madani, star of The Real Housewives of Dubai, recently opened up about a harrowing experience involving her former maid that left her and her nine-year-old son, Maktoum, in a state of shock and fear. The Emirati media personality revealed disturbing details about the maid's secretive and dangerous behaviour, which ultimately led to the woman's arrest and a pending court case.

In the August 20 episode of the reality show, Al Madani shared with her friends Nina Ali and Saba Yussouf the alarming actions of her ex-employee. According to Al Madani, the maid had been covertly disabling the security cameras in their home for the past six months, allowing strangers to enter the house while she was away.

"My maid, for the past six months, has been closing the cameras in the house, bringing multiple men," Al Madani disclosed. "The men asked her for my picture and his picture, the times where we go out, when do we come back. On her phone, there's pictures of people in her room with alcohol."

The situation became even more terrifying when Al Madani and her son, Maktoum, discovered that these men had been making disturbing comments about the boy and inquiring about his daily routine. In a confessional, Al Madani elaborated on the chilling nature of the texts exchanged between the maid and the unknown men.

"There are texts of these men commenting on pictures of my son saying, 'Oh my god, he's cute. We love his hair. We love his skin,'" Al Madani said. "And these men were asking her, 'What time does he come home? Who waits for him? Do they have money?' I mean, all these questions indicate one thing: Kidnap, ransom. Right now, I'm dealing with a court case, police case, my son traumatised."

In response to the mounting suspicions, Al Madani took immediate action. She reported the maid to the police, making multiple visits to the station with Maktoum to ensure their safety. The identity of the maid has been kept anonymous, but the severity of the situation has left a lasting impact on the family.

The drama didn't end there. When Al Madani decided to terminate the maid's employment, she caught the woman attempting to steal personal belongings, including jewellery, her mother's earrings, and even her underwear.