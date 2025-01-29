Sanya Malhotra on unfair expectations from women in society

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra at the trailer launch of her movie 'Sam Bahadur', at the Manekshah Center in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_07_2023_000318A)

Actress Sanya Malhotra, who will be playing the role of an Indian housewife in her upcoming film Mrs, reflected on the disparities between men and women in society.

Mrs is slated to release on the OTT platform Zee5 Global on February 7. It is directed by Arati Kadav. It narrates a tale of a talented dancer whose life takes a dramatic turn after she gets married into a male-dominated household.

In interaction with ANI on Tuesday, Malhotra opened up about the nature of society which asks women to give up on their jobs after the birth of a child in a marriage.

"From us women, there are a lot of expectations. It is very natural nowadays that a woman should leave a job after giving birth to a child. But the child is of both right? It's both the members' responsibility. A good balance is what we need. Our characters may not be able to do but there are many examples. People should learn from them," said Malhotra.

Kadav also expressed her views, saying: "Why do women have to be homely and adjust and do those things while a man has to flourish after marriage because he has the support of the women? If a man gets a good girl, then his life blossoms. First mother takes care, then a wife should take care. Why this thinking?"

Malhotra, who will be next seen in the family drama genre, has worked in movies such as Jawan, Dangal, Kathal, and Pagglait.

The actress credits this achievement to her love for learning new things and a constant urge to challenge herself.