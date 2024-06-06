Sanjay Dutt pays tribute to his father

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 12:56 PM

On the occasion of the 95th birth anniversary of veteran actor Sunil Dutt, his son Sanjay Dutt penned a heartfelt note in his memory.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay wrote, "Happy birthday dad, I miss you and love you, I have and will follow all that you have taught me, the values, and most of all to be a humble and a good human being who helps the needy, love you dad."

He also shared a picture with his dad from his childhood days.

Sunil, known for stellar performances in classics like Mother India, Waqt, Padosan, and Sadhna, left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

His romance with actress Nargis, which began dramatically on the sets of Mother India when he rescued her from a fire, became one of Bollywood's most cherished love stories.

The couple married on March 11, 1958, and together they had three children, Sanjay, Priya, and Namrata.

The Dutt family faced significant challenges, especially with Nargis's battle with pancreatic cancer, which claimed her life on May 3, 1981.

Despite these hardships, Sunil remained a pillar of strength, both for his family and his fans.

In addition to his cinematic achievements, Sunil made significant contributions to Indian politics.