Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Hina Khan 'warrior' after breast cancer revelation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Photo by PTI)

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 2:18 PM

Hina Khan, who is batting stage 3 breast cancer, received a motivational message from actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Ruth Prabhu recently took to her Instagram stories to cheer for Hina Khan as she battles her cancer diagnosis.

Ruth Prabhu re-shared Khan's latest video on her Instagram story and called her "warrior".

"Praying for you". @realhinakhan# Warrior," she captioned the post.

The actor reacted to Ruth Prabhu's post, writing, "Takes one to know one...I know you're an absolute star...and the way you've handled all that life threw at you...is beyond amazing..Lots of love and blessings".

On Monday, Khan shared a video of herself visiting a hospital for her first chemotherapy session right after attending an award show.

She seems emotional and is heard saying "All glam is gone and I'm ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let's get better."