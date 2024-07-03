Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Hina Khan 'warrior' after breast cancer revelation

Thriller showcases one of Ray Liotta's final on-screen performances
Hina Khan, who is batting stage 3 breast cancer, received a motivational message from actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Ruth Prabhu recently took to her Instagram stories to cheer for Hina Khan as she battles her cancer diagnosis.
Ruth Prabhu re-shared Khan's latest video on her Instagram story and called her "warrior".
"Praying for you". @realhinakhan# Warrior," she captioned the post.
The actor reacted to Ruth Prabhu's post, writing, "Takes one to know one...I know you're an absolute star...and the way you've handled all that life threw at you...is beyond amazing..Lots of love and blessings".
On Monday, Khan shared a video of herself visiting a hospital for her first chemotherapy session right after attending an award show.
She seems emotional and is heard saying "All glam is gone and I'm ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let's get better."
Sharing the video, she wrote, "This award night, I knew about my cancer diagnosis, but I made a conscious choice to normalise it - not just for myself, but for all of us. This was the day that changed everything, it marked the beginning of one of the most challenging phases of my life. So Let's do some affirmations."
She continued, "We become what we believe in and I have decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to reinvent myself, again. I have decided to keep the spirit of positivity as the first tool in my toolkit. I choose to Normalise this experience for me and I have consciously decided to manifest the outcome I desire. For me, my work commitments matter. For me my motivation, passion and art matters. I refuse to bow down. This award that I received right before my first chemo was not my motivation alone, in fact I attended this event to reassure my self that I am living up to the benchmark, I have set up for myself. MIND OVER MATTER."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ruth Prabhu is preparing for Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan. This upcoming web series is an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel, which features Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in leading roles.
