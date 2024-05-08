Salman Khan's response to choose between Katrina and Aishwarya goes viral

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 3:46 PM

Bollywood luminary Karan Johar recently stirred the pot during a viral video by playfully putting Salman Khan on the spot, mentioning the names of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, New18.com reported. Both actresses share a romantic history with Salman, albeit at different times. While Salman was publicly involved with Aishwarya, rumours also linked him with Katrina at one point. However, Salman didn't end up marrying either of them. Despite the varying outcomes of these relationships, Salman has consistently shown respect towards his past partners.

According to News18.com, the video making rounds on Reddit was excerpted from one of Salman's appearances on Koffee With Karan. In the clip, Karan posed a dilemma to Salman, asking him to choose between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in terms of beauty. Salman first picked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and then playfully added Katrina Kaif, even teasing her about her single status, quipping, "We'll see what surname adds up."

Aishwarya Rai was romantically involved with Salman after they starred together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, although their relationship ended a few years later. She later found love with Abhishek Bachchan, whom she married in April 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011, and they have appeared together in several films like Dhoom 2, Guru, and Raavan.

In contrast, Katrina Kaif's relationship with Salman was marked by intermittent rumours. However, in December 2021, she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in a private yet extravagant ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. It was during the infamous Koffee episode where Katrina expressed her eagerness to work with Vicky, setting the stage for their eventual union.

