Salman Khan’s 58th birthday: Fans and celebs wish Tiger 3 star on social media

Glimpses from his birthday bash were all over social media

Published: Wed 27 Dec 2023, 9:46 PM

As Salman Khan turned 58 today, many Bollywood celebs took to their social media and shared heartwarming wishes for the Tiger 3 star.

Taking to Instagram story,actor Ajay Devgn shared a picture from the movie Son Of Sardar, which he captioned, “Happy Birthday Tiger. Sending you a virtual hug.”

Not only Ajay but his wife and actor Kajol also wished Salman on his birthday with a cute picture together from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s iconic song ‘Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye’.

Along with a picture, she wrote, “Wishing the Sultan @BeingSalmanKhan a very Happy Birthday.”

Sharing the picture from the birthday party, actor Riteish Deshmukh wished his Bhau Salman on his 58th birthday.

The image captured Salman posing with Riteish and Genelia.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Bhau... the man who I love unconditionally. @beingsalmankhan. May your life be filled with love, laughter and happiness. On your birthday today and every other day i only wish the best for you.... #happybirthdaysalmankhan.”

Sonam Kapoor shared the stills from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to wish the actor.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Salman...you’re the best...@beingsalmankhan.” ANI

