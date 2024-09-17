Salman Khan warns fans about fake US show

Emmys 2024: 'Shogun's Hiroyuki Sanada makes history as first Japanese actor to win best lead in a drama series
Bollywood star Salman Khan issued an official statement to warn his fans about a fake event announcement claiming that he will be making an appearance in the US.
Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, he posted a statement and captioned it, "Official Notice!"
The notice read, "This is to inform that neither Mr Salman Khan nor any of his affiliated companies or teams are organising any upcoming concerts, appearances in the USA in 2024. Any claims suggesting that Mr Khan will be performing are completely false."
Warning against the fake event, the notice also said, "Please do not trust any emails, messages, or advertisements promoting such events. Legal action will be taken against anyone found falsely using Mr Salman Khan's name for fraudulent purposes."
On the acting front, Khan will be seen headlining Sikandar.
Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid.
