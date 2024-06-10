Salman Khan to start filming 'Sikandar'

Actor Salman Khan (Photo by PTI)

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 12:42 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 12:43 PM

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to begin filming for their upcoming project, Sikandar.

On Monday, the film's production house, Nadiadwala Grandson, posted on social media: "#NGEFamily is super excited to share the date of our first day of shoot for #Sikandar on the 18th of June with the BIGGEST Air Action sequence! #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss. Releasing in cinemas EID 2025."

Last month, the production house announced Mandanna, best known for her role in Animal, would be part of the movie. The post read: "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"

Mandanna also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

Sikandar marks the reunion of Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala; they have previously worked together on movies such as Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

The film will be directed by AR Murugadoss.

Apart from this, Khan will be seen in Aditya Chopra's Tiger Vs Pathaan.

Mandanna, on the other hand, will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is expected to be released on August 15, 2024.