Salman Khan opens up about time when he was in prison

Bollywood actor and host Salman Khan. Photo: AFP

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently sat down with his nephew Arhaan Khan and shared his personal and professional experiences on the Arhaan's podcast Dumb Biryani.

During his first-ever podcast appearance, Khan reflected on his journey. One of the excerpts of the conversation that caught everyone's attention is when the Dabangg star briefly opened up about the time when he was in prison.

While discussing the importance of hard work and disciple, the actor emphasised that making excuses, such as needing sleep, only acts as an obstacle in achieving success.

He said, "'I am tired.' No, get up. No matter how tired you are. 'I don't get sleep'. Don't sleep. Do something, you'll automatically go to sleep. So I don't understand these things... I sleep for an hour and a half or two hours and then someday, once in a month, I sleep for seven hours."

"Somedays I'll get a five-minute break between shots so I'll sleep on the chair. In places where I cannot do anything, like when I was in jail, I slept. I couldn't do anything about it... When it comes to your work or family, the effort that you have to keep on putting in... you just need to be there for friends and family and work," he added.

His imprisonment was linked to a controversial case involving the illegal hunting of blackbucks in 1998.