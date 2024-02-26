Salman Khan is my protective shield: Actor Iulia Vantur

Actress Iulia Vantur poses during a photo shoot at the Khaleej Times office in Dubai. Photo by Muhammad Sajjad

Emerging from the shadow of a superstar boyfriend is no easy feat, especially when that luminary figure is Salman Khan. For Iulia Vantur, the challenge is amplified as she endeavours to carve her niche in an industry that was once entirely foreign to her.

Hailing from Romania, the former model turned TV presenter had never set foot in India, let alone Mumbai's glittering Bollywood, until 2014. Since her arrival, she's secured cameo roles in films like Sultan, Race 3, and Radhe. While some may speculate her opportunities stem from her association with Salman, Iulia remains unapologetic, likening him to a protective shield from the industry's harsh glare. “Salman is a shining star; he’s my shield; that’s something to be proud of,” she declares. “Why should I be apologetic for that?' It’s good to have a shadow, so that the harsh sun doesn’t burn you. That said, it is challenging to shine as well while surrounded by such a big aura,” she said in an interview with City Times during a visit to Dubai. She calls the city her second home, having just received the UAE Golden Visa and snapped up a plush property here.

The 43-year-old actress, standing at 1.78 meters, a full 10 inches taller than Salman, says she is happy with the opportunities she has received and embraced in her long career.

Iulia Vantur with Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 15

Next on the agenda is a collaboration with an Arab singer. Iulia says she fell in love with the Arabic language after listening to the song Tamally Maak.

But the project closest to her heart is a docuseries called Beyond The Star which she conceptualised during the Covid-19 Pandemic. Slated to release on an OTT platform shortly, Beyond the Star will delve into the lives and inspiring stories of Bollywood superstars, with the first one focusing on Salman himself. “It will talk about the journey of Salman,” said Iulia, “as recounted by people around him. I interviewed more than 60 people, including friends, family, and co-stars. We have tried to find out what it is about Salman Khan that makes him so big. He has impacted so many lives, and at the same time, he has so many stories about other people who affected his life in a very good way. His life is a roller coaster with good and bad times. If you look at his life journey, he became stronger and stronger, and that made him who he is.”

Iulia said being with Salman is both motivational and inspirational, as he sets exemplary standards of work ethic. “He lives for his work, fully immersing himself not only in his own role but in the entire team and process,” she added, drawing from her experience in news reporting in Romania. “I come from the same school of thought and have seen firsthand the significance of teamwork.”

Iulia says she misses the adrenaline rush of going live at the count of 1, 2, 3, but now, she finds a similar thrill in a different way—when stepping onto the stage. "Performing before a live audience is something I absolutely adore. It's incredibly uplifting,” she said.

Acknowledging the hand of destiny that brought her to India, the actress expresses gratitude for the country’s role in her life, noting how it has been instrumental in her personal and professional growth, unveiling previously undiscovered artistic dimensions.

“I've had the chance to meet some great people and learn from them, which has allowed me to discover myself in new ways,” she said. “Though I wasn't born in India, I've embraced everything about it. I feel like I'm half-Indian now, so much so that dal chawal has become a daily staple for me, and I love it—it's my comfort food.”

Iulia and Salman, 57, have been together for a decade now. While the actor has openly stated that his 'days of getting married are over,' his fans often chant 'Bhabhi Bhabhi' (Hindi word for sister-in-law) when they spot Iulia on the streets of Mumbai. Iulia, however, takes it in her stride, finding it neither miffing nor amusing, but rather an honour. “Of course, I know what it means, and I feel the love when someone calls me bhabhi,' she says with a sly smile. "I appreciate that.''

