Salman Khan, Aamir Khan recreate 'Andaz Apna Apna' iconic scene

Superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan recreated the iconic scene from their 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna during the finale of Bigg Boss 18.

Salman and Aamir entertained their fans with their banter.

The two were seen riding a bike together, with the song, Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane, playing in the background.

Aamir Khan suggested a sequel to their film Andaz Apna Apna to Salman Khan. Salman also revealed that earlier Aamir had made statements about him saying not willing to work with him. Aamir replied, "Yes, it was my feelings that time. But finally, I have come to understand and know Salman Khan."

Aamir also shared that he and Salman were together in 2nd standard in the same school but then they changed schools.

Andaz Apna Apna is a 1994 film written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha. It stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor in lead roles.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and late star Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor are all set to come up with a light-hearted drama Loveyapa.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is scheduled for release on February 7.

