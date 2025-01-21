Saif Ali Khan's alleged attacker hid in apartment garden post-crime, police reveal

Mumbai Police have uncovered startling details about the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed during a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence on January 16. The alleged attacker, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, initially misled authorities by claiming to be Vijay Das, a resident of Kolkata. However, investigations revealed his true identity as a Bangladeshi national.

The 54-year-old actor was stabbed multiple times during the attack and underwent a five-hour surgery at Lilavati Hospital. Doctors have confirmed that Khan is recovering well. Meanwhile, police arrested Fakir from Thane three days after the crime, following an extensive manhunt.

According to police officials, Fakir remained in the garden of Satguru Sharan, the apartment complex where Khan resides, for nearly two hours after the attack. "He was afraid of getting caught and decided to hide nearby," an officer revealed.

Following his arrest, Fakir initially claimed to be Vijay Das, a Kolkata resident, but failed to provide supporting documentation. Under interrogation, he admitted his real name and Bangladeshi nationality. To substantiate this, police had Fakir contact his brother in Bangladesh, who sent a copy of his school leaving certificate to Fakir’s mobile phone. This document has become a key piece of evidence confirming his origins.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Fakir entered Khan's apartment with the intention of committing theft, targeting the property for its perceived wealth. However, it remains unclear whether Fakir was aware that Saif Ali Khan lived in the building or if the attack was premeditated.

The accused has been remanded in police custody for five days, during which investigators plan to recreate the crime scene to gather further insights.

The case has sparked public concern about security in high-profile residential complexes. Authorities are working to piece together Fakir's movements and determine whether he acted alone or had accomplices. Saif Ali Khan's family has not released an official statement regarding the incident but has expressed gratitude for his ongoing recovery.