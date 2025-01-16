Saif Ali Khan stabbed: How did robbers break into an A-list celebrity’s home?

Late at night, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan faced a terrifying incident when an intruder broke into his Bandra home and stabbed him six times during a burglary attempt. One of the injuries was dangerously close to his spine, requiring immediate surgery at Lilavati Hospital.

Thankfully, the 54-year-old actor is now out of danger, but the shocking attack has left many wondering how such a breach could happen in one of Mumbai’s most secure neighbourhoods.

So, how did robbers breach an A-lister's safe haven?

In a city like Mumbai, where the ultra-elite reside behind hefty gates, the breach of a celebrity’s home raises more than eyebrows. How could robbers infiltrate the boundaries of an A-lister’s residence? many netizens have express concersn

According to early investigations by the Mumbai Police, the intruder reportedly scaled the wall of an adjacent building to enter Saif Ali Khan’s premises. This daring act underscores the audacity of the attacker, but what makes the case more shocking is the possibility of an inside connection.

Police sources suggest that one of the actor’s household staff might have facilitated the entry, deliberately or inadvertently. This staff member is currently being questioned, and the possibility of collusion adds a layer of complexity to an already shocking incident.

Further complicating matters is the revelation that CCTV footage from Saif’s home offers no evidence of anyone entering the property in the two hours preceding the attack. This indicates that the perpetrator might have gained access much earlier, lurking within the property.

Bandra, often referred to as the 'queen of the suburbs', houses a vast number of Bollywood stars, business tycoons, and influential personalities. Yet, the incident reveals how even high walls and CCTV cameras may not be enough to deter criminals.

Mumbai Police, visibly under pressure after the attack, has ramped up investigations, scanning hours of footage from surrounding areas and questioning neighbours. "An unidentified person intruded in the residence of Actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is going on," reads an official police statement.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan is not an isolated incident. The Bandra area has seen a string of high-profile security breaches in recent years. From the shocking murder of veteran politician Baba Siddique to the persistent threats faced by Salman Khan—forcing him to live in a bulletproof house—these events paint a troubling picture of the neighbourhood’s safety.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan is not an isolated incident. The Bandra area has seen a string of high-profile security breaches in recent years. From the shocking murder of veteran politician Baba Siddique to the persistent threats faced by Salman Khan—forcing him to live in a bulletproof house—these events paint a troubling picture of the neighbourhood's safety.

The Bollywood backlash The incident has stirred outrage within the entertainment industry as well. Actor Pooja Bhatt, in a series of messages on X, called for immediate action to curb what she described as growing "lawlessness" in the area. Along with her, several other celebrities have expressed their shock and support following the incident. Here's what they had to say. For Mumbai's law enforcement, it is a wake-up call to reassess protocols and ensure that the city lives up to its reputation as a safe and secure space, for a celebrity—or otherwise.