Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Celebrities show support, express safety concerns

In a chilling episode that has left the Indian film industry and fans shaken, Indian actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked during an attempted burglary at his Mumbai residence. The incident, involving an intruder who managed to bypass the star's security measures, resulted in Saif sustaining six stab wounds.

Fortunately, the actor is now in stable condition, but the events have reignited pressing conversations about safety and law enforcement in one of India’s most prominent cities.

As the news broke, a wave of concern and support surged through Bollywood. Co-stars, friends, and fans have taken to social media, expressing both their dismay and their prayers for Saif's recovery.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Among them was Jr. NTR, who recently worked alongside Saif in the upcoming film Devara: Part 1. Sharing a heartfelt message, he wrote, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health.”

Actor Sonu Sood also took to X to share his thoughts: "Saddened to hear about the unfortunate attack on Saif Ali Khan. My thoughts and prayers are with him for a swift recovery and a full return to health. Stay strong, brother. #SaifAliKhan." Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, adding, "Get well soon, Saif."

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi Konidela echoed similar sentiments, expressing his shock: “Deeply disturbed by news of the attack by an intruder on #SaifAliKhan. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery.” Filmmaker Kunal Kohli added to this, calling the incident “shocking and scary” and offering prayers for the actor.

The attack has not only elicited an outpouring of personal concern but has also highlighted broader issues regarding urban safety. Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt struck a nerve when she questioned the state of law and order in the city. “Law & Order. We have laws... what about order?” she shared on X.

Raveena Tandon also took to Instagram to express her concerns about the rising crime in Mumbai. "Targeting celebrities and vulnerable individuals in what was once a safe residential area has become rampant."

"Bandra is now plagued by unruly elements, accident scams, hawker mafias, encroachers, land grabbers, and criminal elements speeding on bikes, snatching phones and chains. Stronger measures are urgently needed. Wishing you a speedy recovery, #saif," she wrote on her Insta story.

Actress Karishma Tanna, when approached by paparazzi, has expressed similar concerns candidly. "Bura lag raha hain par kya karey? This is like a wake-up call for everyone. It's really bad. Main bhi apni security se baat kar rahi hoon. Speedy recovery to Saif (I’m feeling bad, but what can we do? This is like a wake-up call for everyone. It’s really bad. I am also talking to my security. Wishing Saif a speedy recovery)," she shared in the video. Watch: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) Meanwhile, Neil Nitin Mukesh, whose family has shared a longstanding camaraderie with the Khans, offered a deeply empathetic note. “My prayers with Saif sir and the entire family. This is very sad indeed! May your bravery and love for your family be rewarded with healing, strength, and peace. Get well soon #SaifAliKhan.” The attack unfolded in Mumbai’s high-profile Bandra neighbourhood, an area synonymous with celebrity residences. It has raised uncomfortable questions about security infrastructure even in supposedly secure locales. Fans and celebrities alike are now calling for stricter safety measures and better governance, emphasising that fame and fortune offer no guarantees of safety. ALSO READ: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan stabbed multiple times after intruder broke into his home Look: Indian celebrities celebrate Makar Sankranti, Pongal