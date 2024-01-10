'Saddened beyond words': Sonu Nigam on Ustad Rashid Khan's demise

The musician had been battling cancer, and breathed his last at a hospital in Kolkata
Singer Sonu Nigam has expressed deep grief over the demise of music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan. Taking to Instagram, Sonu wrote, “My dear Respected Elder Brother and the Pride of Classical Music of our Country Padmabhushan Ustad Rashid Khan Sahab. Aise koi jaata hai kya bhai? Akele akele? Saddened beyond words. Allah aapko jannat me aala makaam de. You’ll be missed always. Om Shanti.”
Reacting to the news, singer Harshdeep Kaur said that it’s the “saddest day.”
“Extremely sad news… Ustad Rashid Khan Ji passes away… this is a huge loss to the world of music. He will always be remembered for his excellence in music and his voice will reverberate in our hearts forever Rest in Peace #RashidKhan Saab ,” she wrote on X.
Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee also paid his condolences. “We have lost a gem… My heartfelt condolences to Ustad Rashid Khan’s family and well-wishers… Will always treasure the magical musical memories…,” he wrote on X
The musician had been battling cancer, and on Tuesday, he breathed his last at a hospital in Kolkata.
Ustad Rashid Khan, 55, is the great-grandson of the legendary Ustad Inayat Hussain Khan Sahab, the founder of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana. He’s also the nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.
He not only immensely contributed to Indian classical music but also weaved magic in Bollywood with his soulful songs such as Aaoge Jab Tum O Saajana from the Kareena-Shahid starrer Jab We Met and Allah Hi Reham in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer My Name is Khan.
ALSO READ:
The musician had been battling cancer, and breathed his last at a hospital in Kolkata
The pleasant weather calls for treks and overnight camping, so gear up and drive to your nearest mountain
One Republic and Swedish DJ Alesso will also take to the stage to celebrate the 2024 Diriyah E-Prix
'Barbie' wins the first-ever Golden Globe for cinematic and box-office success
The Nolan epic fends off 'Barbie' to bag awards in the best drama film, best director, lead male actor in a drama, and supporting male actor categories
The American actor won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her role in Peacock's show
Bailey announced the arrival of their baby boy on Instagram
The crime-action drama emerged as one of the highest grossing Hindi movies of 2023 despite being labelled as misogynistic and brutally violent