Sabrina Carpenter (Photo by AFP)

Singer Sabrina Carpenter appreciates Taylor Swift for her continuous support and advice, reported People.

She said, "You just watch her, like, walk in a room and it's very easy to understand that she's so composed, she's graceful, she's gracious," said Carpenter.

She also opened up about the advice Swift gave her on fame. She said: "I wouldn't say it's, like, a verbal thing as much as just, like, she's very supportive of me and knows who I am as a person and is very supportive of that. So I'm grateful for that."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Carpenter will appear in A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, which is a holiday music special set for premiere on Netflix on December 6.

Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday-themed EP Fruitcake as well as other Christmas season classics. "The holidays have always been so special to me," Carpenter said in a statement, adding, "I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show, infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me." Carpenter's new album, Short n' Sweet, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200.