E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Sabrina Carpenter announces new album, 'Short N' Sweet'

This will be the ex-Disney star’s sixth full-length album

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Sabrina Carpenter. (Photo by Reuters)
Sabrina Carpenter. (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 2:48 PM

Last updated: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 2:49 PM

Sabrina Carpenter is ready to drop her sixth full-length album, Short n' Sweet.

The singer and actor announced the news on social media.


She wrote, "Short n' Sweet MY NEW ALBUM IS COMING OUT AUGUST 23rd!!!!..this project is quite special to me and i hope it'll be something special to you too.you can preorder it now!i also have a surprise coming for you on thursday night so keep an eye out!!(sic)"

Carpenter has dominated the singles charts this year with Espresso. The platinum-certified single is a leading hit on charts in the UK and the United States, propelling her other single Feather to land on Top 40 Radio.


Carpenter also appeared as a guest on Saturday Night Live and took over the main stage at California's Coachella festival. That weekend, she performed Espresso live for the first time, just days after the single premiered.

Carpenter released her fifth studio album Emails I Can't Send last year and it became her most popular album to date.

She was also the opening act on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour; she opened for the singer in South America and Australia.

Carpenter started her career in entertainment as the star of the 2014-17 Disney Channel comedy Girl Meets World. She was simultaneously working on music, first under Disney-owned Hollywood Records and then under Island Records, according to Variety.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment