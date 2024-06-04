Sabrina Carpenter announces new album, 'Short N' Sweet'

Sabrina Carpenter. (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 2:48 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 2:49 PM

Sabrina Carpenter is ready to drop her sixth full-length album, Short n' Sweet.

The singer and actor announced the news on social media.

She wrote, "Short n' Sweet MY NEW ALBUM IS COMING OUT AUGUST 23rd!!!!..this project is quite special to me and i hope it'll be something special to you too.you can preorder it now!i also have a surprise coming for you on thursday night so keep an eye out!!(sic)"

Carpenter has dominated the singles charts this year with Espresso. The platinum-certified single is a leading hit on charts in the UK and the United States, propelling her other single Feather to land on Top 40 Radio.

Carpenter also appeared as a guest on Saturday Night Live and took over the main stage at California's Coachella festival. That weekend, she performed Espresso live for the first time, just days after the single premiered.

Carpenter released her fifth studio album Emails I Can't Send last year and it became her most popular album to date.