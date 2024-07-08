E-Paper

Ryan Reynolds: 'Ranveer Singh is amazing'

'Wolverine' star meanwhile calls Rohit Sharma his favourite cricketer

By ANI

Ryan Reynolds. (Photo by AFP)
Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 12:38 PM

In a delightful twist of fandom and mutual admiration, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the iconic duo known for their roles as Deadpool and Wolverine, recently shared their picks for favourite Bollywood actors and Indian cricketers.

The pair are gearing up for the release of their latest superhero flick, Deadpool & Wolverine.


During an interview with the Indian chapter of Marvel's YouTube channel, Reynolds and Jackman showcased a surprising depth of knowledge beyond their superhero personas.

Jackman, renowned for his portrayal of Wolverine, revealed his admiration for Indian cricket by naming Rohit Sharma as his favourite cricketer.


Jackman, described by Reynolds as “obsessed” with cricket, praised Sharma for his stellar performance in the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where Sharma's leadership led India to victory before his retirement from T20 matches.

“You took the (T20 World) cup home and I am glad. Honestly, he was a beast,” Jackman exclaimed, to which Reynolds responded with equal enthusiasm, “This is amazing!”

Meanwhile, Reynolds, known for his irreverent humour both on and off-screen, was asked about his choice of Bollywood actor he would like to work with.

After a moment's contemplation, Reynolds singled out Ranveer Singh.

“Ranveer Singh is amazing,” Reynolds exclaimed, highlighting Singh's versatility and humour, noting his Hindi voice-over work for Deadpool.

Reynolds humorously told Jackman, “You think you are in shape? This guy makes you look like a crypt-keeper. He is amazing,” gesturing to Singh's impressive physical fitness.

Directed by Shawn Levy, their upcoming film, Deadpool & Wolverine, promises to be a treat for fans worldwide, featuring a star-studded cast including Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.

The film, set as the 34th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and a sequel to the beloved Deadpool series, is slated for release on July 25 in the UAE.

