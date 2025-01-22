Ryan Gosling in talks to join new 'Star Wars' film

In an exciting turn of events for the Star Wars franchise, Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling is reportedly in negotiations to star in a new Star Wars feature film, directed by Shawn Levy.

This project, which has been in development since 2022, is set to take the Star Wars universe in a fresh direction and could be the next major movie to enter production under the Lucasfilm banner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Shawn Levy, best known for his work on Deadpool and The Adam Project, has been working on this Star Wars film for over two years, with Jonathan Tropper, a frequent collaborator of Levy's, penning the script.

Levy will also produce the film through his 21 Laps banner, alongside Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy.

Although specific details regarding the project are scarce, according to The Hollywood Reporter, sources confirm that it will be a standalone film, separate from the core Skywalker Saga that has defined the franchise for decades.

The exact timeline and plot of the movie remain a mystery, leaving fans to speculate about whether the story will revolve around Jedi, Sith, or explore other aspects of the expansive Star Wars galaxy.

The project is expected to focus on new characters and narratives, further expanding the beloved universe beyond the Skywalker family.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources suggest that Gosling's involvement is a late-game development that could rapidly propel the film forward.

Initially, Levy had been in talks to direct a movie centred on a boy band for Paramount, which would have reunited him with actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.