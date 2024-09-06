Rock band Linkin Park announces return 7 years after lead singer Bennington's death

Photo: Linkin Park/Instagram

Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 5:12 PM

Iconic rock band Linkin Park has officially announced their return to the music industry with new material and a revamped line-up, seven years after the death of their former lead singer, Chester Bennington.

The announcement was made during a livestream event on Thursday, where the band introduced their new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Armstrong, known for her work with the alternative rock group Dead Sara, and Brittain, a songwriter and producer with past collaborations including Papa Roach and All Time Low, will join the remaining original members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn.

In this new chapter, Armstrong will share vocal responsibilities with Shinoda, marking a significant shift in the band's dynamic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"This is a very special day for us," Shinoda remarked during the live stream, adding, "In the role of Chester Bennington, this afternoon is each of you."

The live stream is also available on Linkin Park's official YouTube channel.

Bennington's death in 2017 left a significant void in the band, following the release of their final album with him, 'One More Light'.

The livestream featured the debut of their new single, 'The Emptiness Machine,' and unveiled the upcoming album, 'From Zero', which is set to release on November 15.

This new record marks a fresh beginning for the band, blending their familiar sound with new elements introduced by the latest members.