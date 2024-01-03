Published: Wed 3 Jan 2024, 6:57 PM

As we embark on a new year, the gaming industry is poised to deliver a slew of highly anticipated titles that promise to captivate players and push the boundaries of interactive entertainment. From immersive narratives to groundbreaking graphics and innovative gameplay, 2024 is shaping up to be a thrilling year for gamers around the world.

Whether you're a fan of Role-playing Games (RPGs), action-adventure, or open-world exploration, the diverse lineup of anticipated games on all playable platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and even Nintendo, ensures there's something for every gamer to look forward to in the coming year. Get ready to embark on unforgettable journeys, confront mythical foes, and shape the destinies of virtual worlds in the most anticipated video games of 2024. Here's the list: (Release dates subject to change)

Tekken 8

Prepare to mash the buttons! Tekken 8 unfolds the ongoing saga of the Mishima bloodline, focusing on the intense father-and-son conflicts between Kazuya and Heihachi. Kazuya, victorious over his father, uses G Corporation to pursue global domination, while Jin, facing his destiny, seeks to stop Kazuya's tyrannical rule. With 32 redesigned fighters, a new 'Heat' system, high-fidelity graphics, and engaging single-player content like Arcade Quest mode, Tekken 8 promises an immersive and thrilling gaming experience.

Release Date: January 24

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Mark your calendars for the grand debut of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on January 18, with an exclusive early access opportunity kicking off on January 15 for Deluxe Edition owners! Prepare to dash through an enthralling adventure where the boundaries of reality are yours to manipulate.

Embark on an exhilarating action-adventure platformer game immersed in a mythical Persian realm where the very fabric of time and space bends to your will. Employ your intellect to unravel puzzles, unearth hidden treasures, and undertake quests that unveil the mysteries of this tainted domain.

Release Date: January 18

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League by Rocksteady Studios, known for the Batman Arkham series, is a third-person action shooter. In an open-world Metropolis invaded by Brainiac, play as the Suicide Squad—Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, King Shark. The mission: to save the world by taking down the Justice League. The game features enhanced traversal, gunplay, and melee combat in a dynamic environment, blending free-roaming exploration with combat verticality for a unique and unforgettable gaming experience.

Release Date: February 2

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Rise of the Rōnin

In this combat-focused open-world action RPG by Team NINJA, venture through a war-torn 19th-century Japan as a masterless samurai, or Ronin. Your destiny is in your hands, and the unfolding story varies based on your choices and alliances. Engage in critical mission decisions, influencing history through a multi-choice system, where actions like assassination or protection of key figures shape the course of the narrative.

Release Date: March 22

Platforms: PS5

Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma is a narrative-driven action-RPG where players shape their experience by customising their character, party, and approach to challenges. The game introduces Pawns, mysterious beings enhancing the feeling of a shared adventure. Powered by advanced physics, AI, and RE Engine graphics, Dragon's Dogma 2 offers an immersive fantasy world. The story begins in an underground gaol with echoes of the Dragon's voice, setting the stage for an epic journey to fulfil a forgotten destiny and claim the throne.

Release Date: March 22

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG based on Chinese mythology. Players take on the role of the Destined One, embarking on a journey to unveil the hidden truth behind a legendary tale from the past, facing challenges and marvels along the way.

Release Date: August 20

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring was a massive hit. And while there are little details about its upcoming expansion, people are banking on the game's highly successful run for the downloadable content (DLC) to be a hit among gamers.

Release Date: TBD

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

