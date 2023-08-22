Rihanna gave birth to another baby boy earlier this month: Report

Nabeel Khan says the composition is a National Day gift to the country that has embraced him with immense love
Rihanna has given birth to a baby boy, her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, a report said Monday.
The music megastar and beauty entrepreneur became a mother for the second time at the start of month, entertainment outlet TMZ said.
"Sources with direct knowledge tell us the baby arrived August 3rd in Los Angeles," TMZ said.
"We don't yet know the kiddo's name, but we do know it starts with 'R' and it's a boy."
The "Lift me up" singer welcomed her first child, a son, in May last year.
And she wordlessly announced her second pregnancy at this year's Super Bowl in Arizona, proudly displaying her baby bump to a global audiences of hundreds of millions.
Since releasing "Anti" in early 2016, Robyn Rihanna Fenty has taken a break from recording but has by no means taken it easy: she's become a billionaire, parlaying her music achievements into successful makeup, lingerie and high-fashion brands.
Since her last album Rihanna has performed occasional features and more recently recorded music for the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack.
ALSO READ:
Nabeel Khan says the composition is a National Day gift to the country that has embraced him with immense love
Joaquin Phoenix portrays the famous French emperor in the film, currently playing in UAE cinemas
New string of allegations comes mostly out of a special law, which creates a year-long suspension of usual time limit to sue over an alleged sexual assault
Popular fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, who is set to make an appearance at Dubai Active, on fitness myths and working out on a clock
Fans filled the comment section with heart emojis as soon as they posted the pictures
According to a court filing, the victim Sheila Kennedy, an actress and model, said that she did not consent and felt overpowered
Following their COP26 roles, the band were appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as ambassadors for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
From yoga and gym sessions, there are several events taking place in light of Dubai Fitness Challenge