Richa Chadha starts filming for maiden international project 'Aaina'

The actor said the project has an interesting storyline

By PTI Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 1:29 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 1:30 PM

Actor Richa Chadha has commenced shooting for her first international film Aaina in London with Chronicles of Narnia actor William Moseley. The film, set between London and India, is being directed by debutant Markus Meedt. Based on real life events, it will also be shot across various locations in India in September.

Richa said Aaina has an interesting storyline and she is happy to be making her international debut with the film.

"I had read a couple of scripts for international projects but nothing was fitting well. When Aaina came my way, I knew this was the one and now, as it is finally happening, I am extremely thrilled. The movie has a very interesting storyline.

"I have manifested a strong script for my international debut and Aaina was perfect for that. The film was completely shot in the UK and they have a very different working culture than ours. So, even with a good number of years of experience in the Indian movie industry, I felt like a fresher," the Hindi film actor said in a statement.

The film is being produced Big Cat Films UK and the producers are Geeta Bhalla and PJ Singh.

In India, Richa will next be seen in Fukrey 3, reprising her role of Bholi Punjaban. She has also finished work on her maiden production Girls will be Girls.

