Richa Chadha inspired by Meena Kumari for her role in 'Heeramandi'

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 6:17 PM

Richa Chadha, who is gearing up for the upcoming series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', revealed how she delved into the iconic performances of legendary actor Meena Kumari to craft her character.

Richa Chadha, who essays the role of Lajjo, a courtesan with a captivating persona, shared that she found inspiration in Meena Kumari's portrayal of Shahibjaan in the timeless classic 'Pakeezah'.

"Carefully observing, learning from and taking lessons from Meena Kumariji's character in 'Pakeezah' was a truly enriching and deeply transforming experience for me ahead of shooting for Heeramandi. In the movie, 'Paakezah', Meena Kumari's character has a certain tragic depth and complexity that resonated with Lajjo, the character that I play in the show. I worked on the voice and diction, while studying Meenaji's work, to the point of imitation sometimes. I felt like I was walking in the footsteps of a cinematic legend, and it was an honour to pay tribute to Meena Kumariji through my portrayal of Lajjo," she said, according to a statement.

Recently, the makers Bhansali Productions unveiled the trailer of the film.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.

