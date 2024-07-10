Revealed: The big money Drake lost after betting on Canada

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 12:39 PM

Drake is known for his bold wagers and isn't afraid to back them up with substantial amounts of money.

In anticipation of Tuesday's Copa America semifinal between Canada and Argentina, the Canadian rapper placed a significant bet. Drake wagered $300,000 on Canada to defeat Lionel Messi and the defending world champions. Considering Argentina's strong reputation and their earlier 2-0 victory over Canada in the group stage, this bet could have resulted in a massive $2.88 million payout if Canada managed an upset.

This tournament marks Canada's debut in the Copa America, and they entered ranked 11th out of 16 teams. Despite this, Canada advanced to the knockout stages by earning four points in Group A and then securing a win over Venezuela in a penalty shootout, setting up a rematch with Argentina.

But the result was repeated as Argentina beat Canada 2-0 to advance to the Copa America finals.