Revealed: How much India’s wealthiest actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is worth

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 12:58 PM

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been in the headlines of late, for things such as her look at the uber-expensive Ambani wedding last month and being called ‘exotic’ by Kim Kardashian’s stylist Dani Levi.

But there’s so much more to the former beauty queen than looks. She has, through hard work and a lifetime of work, garnered enough wealth to make her India’s richest actress.

The Taal actress is worth a grand Rs8.6 billion, reports DNA India. She has made this money through stints in Bollywood and Hollywood, Tamil cinema, and beauty and brand endorsements. She reportedly charges Rs100 million per movie. Her portfolio includes films such as Ponniyin Selvan: II, 2.0, Fanney Khan and Jazbaa.

She is also worth more than her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is worth Rs2.8 billion.

She is in fact richer than a lot of her male peers. This includes Ranbir Kapoor, who is worth Rs3.4 billion, Prabhas (Rs2 billion), and Ranveer Singh (Rs5 billion).