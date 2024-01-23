Restaurant Review: Indulge in this epic trio of tandoor, tawa, and taste

Published: Tue 23 Jan 2024, 6:21 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Jan 2024, 6:27 PM

If you're seeking a culinary adventure that seamlessly blends tradition and innovation, Zafran Indian Kitchen at Dubai Hills Mall is the place to be this season. This homegrown gem introduces a reimagined Indian dining experience, exploring 2024 food trends with a focus on the tantalising trio of Tandoor, Tawa, and taste.

Embark on a culinary escapade with Zafran's limited-edition Tawa menu, featuring an array of crave-worthy dishes that showcase the brilliance of Indian cuisine. Delight your taste buds with the Delhi tawa murgh chatpata, tawa-seared barbeque drummettes, jhinga biryani, and the Chettinad tawa prawns – a south Indian delicacy infused with the chef's special Chettinad masala, a blend of 17 spices.

Tawa-seared barbeque drummettes

The chicken tikka biryani, a symphony of 10 spices, tangy onion-tomato jus, and aromatic basmati and ghee rice, is a must-try. For those craving an indulgent experience, the Rampuri royal lamb shanks, slow-cooked for four hours with saffron, cinnamon, and cloves, promise a burst of flavour in every bite.

Rampuri royal lamb shanks

Complement your culinary journey with Zafran's signature drinks served in perfect pitchers for sharing. Sip on the refreshing lemon-mint, exotic passion-fruit mojito, and the soul-soothing Kashmir dew, enhancing the overall dining experience.

Zafran Indian Kitchen has undergone a transformation, unveiling a new look and feel that combines warm pastel colours, trendy artwork, and inviting décor. The restaurant, located on the ground floor of Dubai Hills Mall near Gate number 1, offers a lively ambiance with cosy seating, ambient lighting, and music, creating a charming setting for you to unwind and relish the culinary delights.

Open for both lunch and dinner, Zafran Indian Kitchen invites foodies to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of regional flavours, spices, and textures. With the use of locally sourced ingredients, Zafran ensures authenticity and freshness in every dish.

