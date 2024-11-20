Restaurant review: Exploring White Beach at Atlantis, The Palm

White Beach at Atlantis, The Palm is not just a venue; it’s an experience. As the temperatures cool, White Beach is where the heat was turned up with the return of their much-anticipated Sunday’s. Nestled on the sandy shores of Atlantis, The Palm, this beach club definitely gave us the perfect weekend vibes.

An experience beyond compare

White Beach is a place where luxury meets laid-back vibes. On arrival, we were immediately greeted with a breezy buggy ride to the reception area, setting the tone for a day of relaxation and fun. The outdoor restaurant is inspired by bohemian design and offers stunning views of the Dubai skyline. It served as the perfect backdrop to our Mediterranean dining experience.

Culinary delights and signature beverages

The à la carte menu offers a delightful Mediterranean options. We indulged in classics like cauliflower and fresh truffle arancini, yellowfin tuna tartare, and char-grilled octopus. The extensive mixed beverage selection is a treat for the senses, featuring handcrafted signature cocktails that perfectly complement the flavours of the food.

Entertainment and ambiance

Entertainment is where White Beach truly excelled; the venue came alive ensuring the vibe remained electric throughout the day. The dancers, performing against the backdrop of the sea and skyline, elevate the experience without being overwhelming.

Amenities

For those who wish to bask in the sun, White Beach offers a range of luxurious amenities. From regular sunbeds to exclusive sky beds and panoramic pool cabanas, there’s something for everyone seeking a dose of barefoot sophistication. We spent the day lounging by the infinity pools but there were also privates cabanas with the the views of the Palm Island and city skyline which were simply breathtaking.

A unique venue for every occasion

More than just a beach club; it felt like a community hub for beach lovers and party-goers alike. The feel-good vibe seamlessly transitions from day to night and the combination of excellent service and a relaxed, bohemian atmosphere makes it the perfect Sunday destination.

For more information or to book your spot, visit WHITE Beach at Atlantis, The Palm.

The details

•Date: Sundays