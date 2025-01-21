Restaurant Review: Birds Dubai — a spectacle among the clouds

Perched high above Dubai’s dazzling skyline on the 63rd floor of the Address Downtown, Birds Dubai is more than a dining experience—it’s an unforgettable expedition combining haute cuisine, ethereal performances, and unparalleled luxury. This culmination of culinary artistry and theatrical grandeur makes it one of the most exhilarating destinations in the city’s night sky.

Step into Menagerie at Birds, a masterpiece directed by visionary Daniel Lee, known for his work with fashion giants like Louis Vuitton and Cartier. This isn’t a traditional dinner— it’s an immersive show that blurs the line between cabaret and culinary art. Against the dramatic backdrop of the Burj Khalifa, performers glide across the stage adorned in elaborate, avian-inspired costumes, mesmerizing guests with ballet-like precision and dynamic storytelling. Every moment is a feast for the senses, filled with light, colour, and movement.

The show is supported by impeccable design—state-of-the-art lighting, an innovative soundscape, and an air of mystery that draws you deeper into its spell. With performances that marry sophistication and vibrancy, “Menagerie at Birds” is an ode to creativity in its purest form.

While the entertainment is nothing short of breathtaking, the food at Birds holds its own as an equally compelling reason to visit. The menu is a bold fusion of Japanese, Eurasian, and European influences, with every dish a testament to elevated gastronomy.

The sea bass ceviche (Dh165) arrives as one of the night’s standout dishes, presented like an edible work of art and bursting with fresh, citrusy flavours. And then, there’s the indulgent bluefin tuna toro tartare (Dh435) topped lavishly with caviar—a luxurious bite that sets the bar exceptionally high.

For seafood lovers, the king crab claw (Dh215) is a must, decadently dressed in melted cheese. However, the real pièce de résistance for me was the baby quail (Dh245). Perfectly laid over a bed of onion confit, it is masterfully topped with foie gras and truffle shavings—a rich and harmonious balance of flavours that lingers long after the last bite.

Finally, no meal can end without the lucky egg (Dh130). Served like a whimsical, edible art installation, this ice cream dessert nestled in fried noodle “nests” is as Instagram-worthy as it is delicious.

Even if you came to Birds solely for the food, the marriage of presentation, flavour, and creativity here is well worth the expense.

Birds is more than just a restaurant—it's a love letter to high society, imagination, and indulgence. The venue itself is a masterpiece of chic design, with floor-to-ceiling windows offering sweeping views of Dubai’s glittering skyline. From dusk till dawn, the iconic Burj Khalifa dominates the scenery, setting the tone for a night that feels both intimate and grand.