Renee Elise Goldsberry, Lynn Whitfield clash in new 'Albany Road' trailer

US actress Renee Elise Goldsberry (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 12:53 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 12:54 PM

Renee Elise Goldsberry and Lynn Whitfield are set to star in the upcoming drama Albany Road.

The film, written and directed by Christine Swanson, will be released in select theatres on November 15.

Albany Road follows Celeste (Goldsberry), who is preparing for an important work trip. To her surprise, she is forced to share a car with her ex-fiance's mother, Paula (Whitfield). As they travel together, Celeste discovers that Paula is hiding a significant secret. The film revolves around complicated family dynamics and explores themes of personal growth and overcoming challenges, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the trailer, Whitfield reflects on the film's emotional journey, saying, "We come face-to-face with what we fear the most or what we want the most, and sometimes you win -- and sometimes you lose." In another moment, Goldsberry, sitting next to Whitfield, expresses her frustration, saying, "I hate being powerless!"

Christine Swanson, best known for directing The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel and TV shows like Bel-Air and All American, both wrote and directed Albany Road. The film is produced by Brett Hays, Kevin McGrail, Sarah Sharp, and Michael Swanson under Faith Filmworks.