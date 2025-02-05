Rekha, Dharmendra's heartwarming reunion steals the spotlight at 'Loveyapa' screening

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa will be out in UAE cinemas on February 7. Ahead of its official release, a special screening was held in Mumbai on February 4 that saw a number of stars in attendance.

Among the notable personalities present were Bollywood legends Rekha and Dharmendra, whose reunion captured the attention of attendees and fans alike.

Rekha, who exuded grace in a stunning gold and white silk saree, made a striking appearance with her signature red sindoor. As the paparazzi captured her, she posed gracefully for the cameras and engaged in light-hearted conversation with Dharmendra and Aamir Khan outside the venue.

Rekha and Dharmendra's bond, forged over decades of collaboration on screen, was on full display as they shared a joyful moment together.

The two have shared screen space on projects such as Ram Balram, Kartavya, Kahani, and Kasam Suhag Ki.

One of their most memorable collaborations remains the song Rafta Rafta Dekho Aankh Meri Ladi Hai, from the the movie Kahani Qismat Ki.

Other major personalities at the event included cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who attended with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, as well as political leader Raj Thackeray.

The evening also saw Bollywood's beloved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, making a stylish entrance hand-in-hand at the venue.