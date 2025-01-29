Rebecca Hall joins cast of Adam Wingard's 'Onslaught'

Actor Rebecca Hall has reunited with her Godzilla x Kong director Adam Wingard for the action thriller Onslaught.

There are no character details available for Hall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett will produce Onslaught under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside A24.

Hall is also known for her roles in films Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: New Empire as well as Christine, The Town, and Marston & The Wonder Women.

Hall has found success as a writer and director, as well. She directed and co-wrote the 2021 feature Passing starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga and will next write, direct, and star in the film Four Days Like Sunday, which is inspired by her own life.

Rebecca Hall has joined the cast of the Ryan Murphy FX series The Beauty.

Hall will appear alongside previously announced series leads Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos, and Jeremy Pope. FX has given the show an 11-episode order.