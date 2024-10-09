Wed, Oct 09, 2024 | Rabī‘ ath-thānī 6, 1446 | DXB °C

Ready to walk on the roof at Ferrari World?

The theme park has 43 rides and experiences at the theme park

  • CT Desk
  Wed 9 Oct 2024, 4:05 PM

Take a break from all the adrenaline-pumping action at Ferrari World on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for a walk. Not just any stroll in the park, mind you – this is a saunter on the roof. That’s right, the ‘Roof Walk' experience is back. And what that means is, you’ll be able to walk on the world’s largest Ferrari logo all the while taking in cool views of Yas Island and Abu Dhabi.

Wondering when you can start? The family-friendly activity is available between 3pm and 8pm every day of the week (except if the weather is too harsh). Each 'Roof Walk' session accommodates up to eight guests, who will be guided by an expert. Whether you want a bonding experience with a pal or to just go all-out for a marriage proposal, you’ll want to consider this spot.


If you have a park ticket, you’ll need to pay Dh125 for this adventure while if you are looking for a stand-alone experience, you’ll shell out Dh195.

Once you’ve done this daredevil stunt, it’ll be time to head back to one of the 43 rides and experiences at the theme park.


The world’s first Ferrari-themed park features Formula Rossa, the world's fastest roller coaster – get ready to really feel the wind in your hair.

