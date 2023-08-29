Rapper Eminem tells US presidential hopeful Ramaswamy to drop the mic, quit playing his songs

Here's a list of fun things to do with the whole family in the festive season
Rap star Eminem has formally asked Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using his music on the campaign trail, according to a letter made public on Monday.
A video of Ramaswamy, who is enjoying a surge in the Republican primary race, singing along to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" at the Iowa State Fair went viral earlier this month.
In a letter first reported by the Daily Mail, the authenticity of which was confirmed to AFP, music licenser Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI) stated that it had received an official request from Eminem demanding that the 38-year-old candidate no longer use his music.
Ramaswamy, who likens himself as "Trump 2.0," has risen surprisingly to third place among Republicans who are in the running for the 2024 presidential primary elections.
As an undergraduate at Harvard, his side hustle was rapping libertarian-minded lyrics with the stage name "Da Vek."
"If you think debater-extraordinaire Vivek G. Ramaswamy '07 is intense, you obviously haven't met Da Vek," The Crimson, Harvard's student newspaper, humorously noted in 2006.
During the last two elections, well-known artists including Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Aerosmith and Adele -- as well as heirs of Prince -- complained that their songs were played at Donald Trump rallies without their permission.
The Rolling Stones even threatened to sue if the Trump campaign continued to use the British group's classic hit "You Can't Always Get What You Want."
ALSO READ:
Here's a list of fun things to do with the whole family in the festive season
The award-winning actor, who was recently in Dubai, talks about how he gathered the courage to portray one of the bravest figures in Indian history for his upcoming biopic
Can music address the urgency of climate change?
How the people at Global Village's Palestine Pavilion are sharing their beautiful tradition with visitors through traditional fashion, accessories, street food, keffiyahs and more
Pakistani super star Ali Zafar spells out the need for artists to be honest and empathetic, and how their values can shape the world
Singer Ali Sethi on the vibes of the city and the venue he performed and why the diaspora is a more open audience
A few days ago, it was announced that the makers were planning to send the film to the Oscars in 2024
The Boeing 747 aircraft with over 300 guests was modified for the ceremony