Rap legends Xzibit, D12, and Obie Trice are coming to Dubai

Rap legends Xzibit, D12, and Obie Trice are set to perform at Coca-Cola Arena on June 29. As part of their 3 Twenty Anniversary Tour, the trio will celebrate 20 years of their most loved albums, Man vs. Machine, D12 World, and Cheers respectively.
Alvin Nathaniel Joiner, known by his stage name Xzibit, was discovered by Dr. Dre as a rising rap prodigy in the early 2000s; he rose to fame with his 2002 album, Man vs. Machine.
D12, or The Dirty Dozen, had a multi-platinum record, D12 World, in 2014, featuring hits Git Up, My Band, and How Come.
Obie Trice was signed to Eminem’s Shady Records label when he debuted his album Cheers which soared to the top of music charts. He has since started his own label, Black Market Entertainment, from where he has released three studio albums.
