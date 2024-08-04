Ranvir Shorey reflects on 'Bigg Boss' OTT 3 journey

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 12:02 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM

As the curtains closed on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, Ranvir Shorey, who finished as the second runner-up, shared his thoughts on his intense journey through the reality show.

Hosted by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, the season concluded with TV actor Sana Makbul emerging as the winner, while rapper Naezy claimed the runner-up spot.

In a poignant moment post-eviction, Ranvir Shorey expressed his sentiments about the competition and his experiences in an interview with ANI.

"Five ke baad three tak aagaya, bahaut hai [I was one of the last three standing, and that's enough]," he remarked, acknowledging his significant progress in the show.

Shorey went on to discuss the nature of the competition, saying, "The one who receives Bigg Boss' favour and gets more votes wins—that's how life is."

Reflecting on the challenges of participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3, Shorey admitted, "Staying away from family for 42 days and living with 15 strangers away from the outside world was very challenging."

He described the experience as "very tough," highlighting the difficulties he faced while confined in the house.

Despite the intense environment, Shorey took away valuable lessons and experiences.

"I've created memories that will stay with me forever. The difficulties inside the house make it a very tough experience," he shared.

His time on the show also brought about significant personal growth, as he noted, "I've learned a lot, gained experience, and created lasting memories."

Throughout the season, Shorey formed strong connections with several housemates, including Armaan Malik, Deepak Chaurasia, and Kritika Malik.

However, he also encountered conflicts with some contestants.

Shorey expressed his gratitude towards the audience for their support, especially given his absence from social media.