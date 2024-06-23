Ranveer Singh gushes over wife Deepika Padukone

icekream, who recently released his debut album 'Santa Cruz', opens up why creating music based on fleeting trends is a cause for concern for artistes and how AI will impact the future of the industry
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh again has been gushing about his wife, Deepika Padukone, on social media.
The power couple are expecting their first child.
Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, Singh expressed his admiration for his wife.
In the pictures, Padukone can be seen in her stunning look from the Kalki 2898 AD trailer launch.
The actor's post also featured the first picture of Padukone’s baby bump.
On Wednesday, Padukone dropped a series of blurry, monochrome pictures, showcasing her in a form-fitting dress with a slit in the back. She completed the look with high heels and jewellery.
One of the pictures shows her holding her bump, her hair styled in a messy ponytail, and laughing as she's clicked. She captioned the photos, "Okay enough...Now I'm hungry!"
The couple announced the pregnancy in March; they are expecting the birth of their baby in September.
Padukone will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which is slated to be released in cinemas on June 27.
Singh, on the other hand, will be seen in Don 3.
ALSO READ:
icekream, who recently released his debut album 'Santa Cruz', opens up why creating music based on fleeting trends is a cause for concern for artistes and how AI will impact the future of the industry
Customise your board at the event
Celebrate the occasion with exclusive culinary creations at Jumeirah Fishing Harbour
Join the electrifying Saturday brunch at Palm Jumeirah's premier destination
Road trip story to drop on streaming platform in July
His mantra is to ‘keep your head down and focus on work’
Cute photograph is accompanied by emotional caption
Upcoming movie 'Lucky Baskhar' to follow the life and fortunes of a cashier at a bank