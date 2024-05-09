Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone spotted post wedding photo removal

The director also revealed his initial casting choices, expressing his intention to cast Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles
Expectant mother Deepika Padukone made her first public appearance since Ranveer Singh removed their wedding photos from his Instagram. The couple, anticipating their first child, returned from their babymoon, with Deepika adorning an oversized tee concealing her baby bump, according to News18.com.
However, the spotlight wasn't solely on her attire. In a video taken from within a car, Deepika seemed initially unaware of the camera's presence. Playfully, she interacted with the paparazzo upon exiting, accidentally knocking the camera.
This outing marked their first public sighting following Ranveer's archival of their wedding photos, sparking speculation. Yet, an insider clarified to Hindustan Times that it's not indicative of discord. "He has deleted all pictures from the year before 2022-2023... It's not just about his wedding pictures," the source emphasized.
Dispelling rumours, the insider affirmed the couple's excitement for parenthood and their commitment to each other. Currently, they are relishing private moments together during a serene retreat within India.
While the duo remains tight-lipped about Ranveer's social media adjustments, their focus is evidently on the impending arrival of their bundle of joy.
