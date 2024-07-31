Ranveer Singh calls 'Deadpool & Wolverine' 'wholesome cinema'

It was part of the script
Actor Ranveer Singh recently shared his review of the film Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Singh shared an intense scene from the film, featuring Reynolds as Deadpool and Jackman as Wolverine.
He the post ‘wholesome cinema’ and included a tears-of-joy emoji to express his feelings.
To make the post more engaging, he added GIFs of popcorn, Deadpool, and Wolverine, along with the text "Best Bubs."
He also added the classic Bollywood song Humko To Yaari Se Matlab Hai to his story.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently announced his new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.
Taking to his Instagram account, Singh shared the announcement as he posted a black-and-white collage of the cast. He added a caption that read, "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it's personal."
The black-and-white photo collage included Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya Dhar, and Arjun Rampal, all dressed in black and sporting serious expressions.
Singh will also star in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming Don 3.
ALSO READ:
It was part of the script
The 'Calm Down' singer has long shared body positive messages amid years of criticism over her looks
The Bollywood power couple welcomed their first born, a daughter, to the world on July 16
Actor, who plays historical figure, Berenice, explains how she got under her character's skin
A glimpse into the luxury life that comes with owning the newly refreshed Genesis G80 sedan
Trade one avocado for the combo at Taqado Mexican Kitchen
She has reportedly even changed the tone of her voice for him
What happens when AI enters the foodsphere? Pure magic