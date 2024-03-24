Ranbir, Aamir, Diljit to be guests in Kapil Sharma's Netflix show

Published: Sun 24 Mar 2024, 8:51 PM

Comedian Kapil Sharma is back to entertain the audience with his famous talk show, which will now come on OTT.

On Saturday, Kapil unveiled the trailer of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The brief trailer gives a sneak peek into what the upcoming Netflix show has in store for the fans.

In the show, celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Diljit Dosanjh will mark their presence. The episodes have already been shot.

In the trailer, we can see Ranbir gracing the couch of Kapil's show with his mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Diljit came on the show with actor Parineeti Chopra and director Imtiaz Ali to promote their film Amar Singh Chamkila.

The show will also be a treat for cricket lovers as they will get to see Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer as guests in one of the episodes.

Excited about the show, Kapil said, "As seen in the trailer, we're back! For all our fans in India, we love you, and for our global fans, especially in Korea and Mongolia who've been missing us, we're coming to Netflix on March 30! Sunil, Krushna, Kiku, Rajiv and I have been friends for a very long time and how you see us on screen, is how we are in real life. And yes, we love Archana ji - I had to say this because she's holding my house help hostage. The Great Indian Kapil Show is an extension of all of us in many ways and thanks to Netflix, you can watch us anytime, anywhere. Just remember, a new episode drops every Saturday."

Sunil Grover also shared his excitement about reuniting with the gang.

He said "The Great Indian Kapil Show feels like a homecoming. We just picked up from where we left off. The trailer is just a small glimpse of the madness and fun we've had on the show. Our Indian fans are like family, and this time, we'll reach a worldwide audience, thanks to Netflix."

Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur echoed similar sentiments, adding, "We have some truly amazing episodes in store for you, and the trailer is just a chota pataka (a small firecracker). Hassi Ka Bada Dhamaka (A big explosion of laughter) will happen every Saturday starting March 30. We are excited and all geared up to ensure our fans keep asking for more."

The first episode of the show will be streamed on March 30.

