Rakesh Roshan opens up on family, stardom, and staying relevant in Bollywood

The purpose of a documentary, particularly one that delves into the legacy of a prominent film family, should be to offer insights into what often lies beneath the surface. It’s not just about the glamorous stardom or the moments of success, but also about the struggles, the times of hardship, the downtime, and the personal lives that have shaped their journey. When you think of film families, the conversation typically begins with the Kapoors, often regarded as the first family of Bollywood, followed by the Bachchans, and then others. However, what’s often overlooked, and perhaps even forgotten, is the incredible legacy of the Roshans—despite their massive contributions both in terms of groundbreaking content and financial success.

This is precisely why Netflix's latest documentary The Roshans has struck a deep chord with audiences. It serves as a much-needed reminder of the immense contribution made by the Roshan family over three generations. It’s not just about their work on screen, but also the vision, hard work, and resilience that have left an indelible mark on cinema. They have spoken about their failures with the same dignity and honesty as their successes, which is what makes the documentary truly unique.

In conversation with City Times, actor, producer, and director Rakesh Roshan opened up about his journey, sharing how he has managed to balance being an exemplary son, brother, and father, all while building a remarkable legacy of his own.

On keeping it real:

"When we were shooting for the documentary, I did not speak with or consult Hrithik or Rajesh, nor did I match any notes with them. I answered everything as a father, elder brother, and son to my father. I am a very ordinary person who leads a simple domestic life, yet people often assume that our lifestyle is larger-than-life, just like the movies we make. But even today, I feel the urge to switch off fans and lights whenever I see them left on.

"I have spoken straight from the heart about my struggles, life at home, my relationship with my brother, our humble beginnings, the attack, and the pressure of launching my son. It’s hard to pinpoint one particular chapter that is closer to me, because it’s all about our life as the Roshans. If any of those incidents hadn’t happened, our journey wouldn’t have unfolded the way it has. The bottom line is that you must never give up and your hard work will get notices and acknowledged."

On the fading of iconism:

"I think social media has diluted stardom today. The exposure is so overwhelming that you don’t miss them any more. I remember spotting Sridevi or Hema Malini shooting somewhere—it was almost like a festival. But today, stars themselves are constantly telling us what they’re doing, and often in excess. Earlier, we had just one or two magazines, and the star was the most mysterious creature."

On measuring success with social media statistics:

"I don’t think it’s fair to judge artistic work by statistics, but unfortunately, that’s the reality today. People go to great lengths to gain followers. Real love for stars should not be driven by algorithms—there should be no science to art. Moreover, all this noise diverts your attention from your work, and that’s the biggest peril. One must concentrate on their work and justify their stardom with their work."

On the pressure of the 100 per cent success ratio:

"Fear doesn’t drive me. What drives me is the desire to get better than my past attempt. When I presented Hrithik in a certain way in his first film, his next five or six films cast him in the same light. So, I wanted to shift gears. I then presented him in a way no one expected—Koi Mil Gaya, where he played a mentally challenged boy. After that, once again, he was being presented as a hero, so I made a superhero movie with him. It’s always that thought—that constant drive to evolve—that keeps me going."

Rakesh Roshan with his son Hrithik

On talent vs fame